Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Revenue clocked in at $933.90 million, up 4.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] loss -3.38% or -0.59 points to close at $16.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2959204 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for First Quarter 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $17.52, the shares rose to $17.615 and dropped to $16.595, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APLE points out that the company has recorded 1.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, APLE reached to a volume of 2959204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $19, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on APLE stock. On December 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APLE shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.01.

Trading performance analysis for APLE stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, APLE shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 17.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.48. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

There are presently around $3,162 million, or 81.20% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,805,485, which is approximately 4.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,973,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.78 million in APLE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $164.57 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 5.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 19,218,803 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 22,935,198 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 139,140,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,294,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,403,769 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,359,846 shares during the same period.