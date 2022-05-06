Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell -37.92% so far this year. What now?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] gained 2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $7.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. P.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. represents 287.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. FOLD stock price has been found in the range of $6.66 to $7.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, FOLD reached a trading volume of 4371947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

There are presently around $2,109 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,648,674, which is approximately 9.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,559,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.38 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.0 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 4.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 22,970,879 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 14,481,916 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 264,629,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,081,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,691 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,320,553 shares during the same period.