ABB Ltd [ABB] fell -22.56% so far this year. What now?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] loss -3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $29.56 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that ABB: Q1 2022 Results.

Solid performance in an uncertain environment.

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange.

ABB Ltd represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.58 billion with the latest information. ABB stock price has been found in the range of $29.265 to $30.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 4960665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $38.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for ABB stock

ABB Ltd [ABB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, ABB shares dropped by -8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 29.85 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.88. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.98.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 14.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.59. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $40,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ABB Ltd [ABB]

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 6,461,723 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 5,879,742 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 91,345,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,686,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,543 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,296 shares during the same period.