1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] is -53.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.24%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 767,000, a 28% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 728,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 39,000.

First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $254.1 Million, a 109% Increase Year-Over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, ONEM stock dropped by -80.01%. The one-year 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.01. The average equity rating for ONEM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.70 billion, with 192.40 million shares outstanding and 176.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, ONEM stock reached a trading volume of 3624730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

ONEM Stock Performance Analysis:

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -27.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1Life Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 86.10% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,124,081, which is approximately 42.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,793,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.0 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $106.59 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 30,895,036 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 33,220,294 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 81,517,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,632,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,153,809 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 21,298,854 shares during the same period.