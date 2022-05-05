why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.88

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] traded at a high on 05/04/22, posting a 6.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.15. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Announces Availability of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report on Form 20-F”) has been filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 20-F may also be accessed through the Company’s website, www.seanergymaritime.com, at the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Reports”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4434622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.41%.

The market cap for SHIP stock reached $202.80 million, with 171.08 million shares outstanding and 170.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 4434622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has SHIP stock performed recently?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1432, while it was recorded at 1.0720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1091 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $4 million, or 2.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 865,893, which is approximately -83.892% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 723,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in SHIP stocks shares; and WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.59 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 1,392,388 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 15,469,293 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 12,733,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,128,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,316,607 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,105,645 shares during the same period.