why Livent Corporation [LTHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.77

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] jumped around 6.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.55 at the close of the session, up 30.25%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that LIVENT RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

— Strong First Quarter Performance with Adjusted EBITDA Almost Double Q4 2021 —- Significantly Raises Full Year Guidance with 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Almost 5x 2021 —- Announces Multiple Additional Carbonate and Hydroxide Capacity Expansions —- Provides Details on Agreement to Double Ownership Stake in Nemaska to 50% –.

Livent Corporation stock is now 17.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTHM Stock saw the intraday high of $28.62 and lowest of $25.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.04, which means current price is +46.04% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 18959706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $30.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LTHM stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LTHM shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.97. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.74, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 24.64 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,459 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,877,280, which is approximately 2.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,518,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.0 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $175.0 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -5.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 17,092,850 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 10,852,411 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 129,863,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,808,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,972,804 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,222 shares during the same period.