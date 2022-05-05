Wall Street Analyst Resumed Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.91%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates Women in Aviation.

Spirit AeroSystems celebrated the Grand Opening of the Women in Aviation Exhibit inside the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center in Wichita today.

Connie Palacioz, who is 97 years old, was inducted as the inaugural member of the Women in Aviation – Kansas Women’s Hall of Fame by Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems President & CEO.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -8.69%. The one-year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.78. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.29 billion, with 104.20 million shares outstanding and 103.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 5648383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $60.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $39 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 53 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.56.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.30, while it was recorded at 41.84 for the last single week of trading, and 43.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,664 million, or 81.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,315,232, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,931,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.31 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $217.2 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 17,676,218 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 8,386,926 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 60,415,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,478,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,508,954 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,709,588 shares during the same period.