Wall Street Analyst Downgrade V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on 05/04/22, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.05. The company report on April 28, 2022 that VF Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results. This quarter’s call is scheduled for 90 minutes. Joining Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO, and Matt Puckett, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be Kevin Bailey, Global Brand President, Vans®, and Steve Murray, Global Brand President, The North Face®.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5107829 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $20.72 billion, with 390.43 million shares outstanding and 367.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 5107829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $72.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $71 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $70, while Truist kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.55, while it was recorded at 52.28 for the last single week of trading, and 68.21 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 44.77%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $19,483 million, or 89.80% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,483,994, which is approximately -1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,574,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 25,543,820 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 19,494,213 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 329,986,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,024,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,535,247 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 5,653,582 shares during the same period.