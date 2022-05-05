Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] gained 9.60% or 0.36 points to close at $4.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4814413 shares. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Treasury Metals Provides 2022 Exploration and Development Plans and Additional Gold Assay Results at Goliath and Goldlund.

Results include 5.5m grading 9.55 g/t Au from Goliath and 6.8m grading 11.58 g/t Au at Goldlund .

It opened the trading session at $4.15, the shares rose to $4.25 and dropped to $3.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUSA points out that the company has recorded 116.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -284.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 4814413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for HUSA stock

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.83. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.62.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.60 and a Current Ratio set at 36.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.50% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,346, which is approximately 2.478% of the company’s market cap and around 10.79% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 132,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in HUSA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.45 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly 167.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 145,858 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 127,349 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 277,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,709 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,551 shares during the same period.