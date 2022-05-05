Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] slipped around -0.77 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.65 at the close of the session, down -14.21%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Conduent Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Key Q1 2022 Highlights.

Conduent Incorporated stock is now -12.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNDT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.05 and lowest of $4.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.50, which means current price is +12.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CNDT reached a trading volume of 5084985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Conduent Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5.50, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CNDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CNDT stock performed recently?

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.13. With this latest performance, CNDT shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.24 and a Gross Margin at +15.70. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68.

Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

There are presently around $942 million, or 82.40% of CNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 38,149,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,235,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.0 million in CNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.0 million in CNDT stock with ownership of nearly -2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conduent Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT] by around 12,948,201 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 12,047,987 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 148,807,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,803,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 747,785 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,036,330 shares during the same period.