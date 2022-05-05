Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell -20.07% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] gained 1.26% or 0.18 points to close at $14.42 with a heavy trading volume of 4192096 shares. The company report on April 22, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSITION QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its transition quarter (ended March 31, 2022) on May 6, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

It opened the trading session at $14.32, the shares rose to $14.49 and dropped to $13.765, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UA points out that the company has recorded -33.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, UA reached to a volume of 4192096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for UA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $2,519 million, or 72.07% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,663,079, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,098,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.44 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $280.98 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 12,053,806 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 8,423,740 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 156,396,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,874,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,254 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,338,470 shares during the same period.