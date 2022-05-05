Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $36

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -32.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.97%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Tupperware Names Mariela Matute as New Chief Financial Officer.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announced today that effective May 24, 2022, Mariela Matute will become the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Matute will join Tupperware with more than 20 years in various finance roles spanning the technology, consumer and manufacturing sectors. She is currently serving as CFO of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW), a publicly-traded global leader in avocado distribution and fresh foods processing, serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. While at Calavo, Matute has helped to drive the transformation and turnaround of the 100-year old company through her role in leading accounting, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), investor relations, treasury, information technology, internal audit and legal. She was responsible for initiatives including the restructuring of the company’s debt; the implementation of a new ERP system to modernize the company’s legacy infrastructure; and the acceleration of a more data-driven decision-making process across the organization. Prior to Calavo, Matute was CFO of Amazon Business, which focuses on business-to-business online procurement. In that role, she managed teams across financial planning, pricing analytics, data science, and risk management, and was instrumental in enabling the business unit to achieve its three-year financial plan, including sales and profit targets. Prior roles include finance leadership positions at Driscoll’s Inc., The Chia Co., Henkel and Proctor & Gamble, where she led global finance organizations across North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Over the last 12 months, TUP stock dropped by -52.37%. The one-year Tupperware Brands Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.43. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $562.79 million, with 49.10 million shares outstanding and 42.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 820.86K shares, TUP stock reached a trading volume of 7110485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.97. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -39.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.55 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 19.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $666 million, or 82.30% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,938,610, which is approximately 2.418% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 3,808,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.21 million in TUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.9 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 3.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 3,793,878 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 13,113,893 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,268,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,176,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,755 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,907,273 shares during the same period.