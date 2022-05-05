SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] is 93.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] gained 14.98% on the last trading session, reaching $14.51 price per share at the time.

SoundHound AI Inc. represents 17.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $454.45 million with the latest information. SOUN stock price has been found in the range of $10.54 to $14.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.67M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 4489816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 4.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SOUN stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.