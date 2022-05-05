Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Revenue clocked in at $7.50 million, down -66.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.18, while the highest price level was $1.484. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Delivers FirstNet Ready(R) SD7 Device for Public Safety.

SD7 Ruggedized Devices and Accessories Certified and Approved for use on FirstNet®, Built with AT&T.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce that its SD7 ruggedized device is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet®. The SD7 is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet®.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.49 percent and weekly performance of 18.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 7312997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1589, while it was recorded at 1.1590 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9517 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.50% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 37,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $25000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 68,256 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 17,383 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 654,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,256 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,754 shares during the same period.