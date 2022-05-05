Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] is -25.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sharps Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: STSS] gained 22.66% or 0.29 points to close at $1.57 with a heavy trading volume of 17277249 shares. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a ~$16 Million Initial Public Offering for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS).

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, STSS reached to a volume of 17277249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharps Technology Inc. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for STSS stock

Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading.