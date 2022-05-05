SentinelOne Inc. [S] moved up 1.02: Why It’s Important

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on May 4, 2022 that SentinelOne Completes Acquisition of Attivo Networks.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Attivo Networks. SentinelOne previously announced the agreement to acquire Attivo Networks on March 15, 2022.

Attivo Networks is a leading identity security and lateral movement protection company with a rapidly growing business serving hundreds of global enterprises including Fortune 500 organizations. With this acquisition, SentinelOne extends Singularity XDR capabilities to identity-based threats across endpoint, cloud workloads, IoT devices, mobile, and data wherever it resides, setting the standard for XDR and accelerating enterprise zero trust adoption.

A sum of 3917698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.60M shares. SentinelOne Inc. shares reached a high of $32.98 and dropped to a low of $29.56 until finishing in the latest session at $32.80.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.36. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $49.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.93% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.72, while it was recorded at 33.45 for the last single week of trading, and 50.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -7.30%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,131 million, or 73.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $867.35 million in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $700.64 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 48,791,031 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,881,005 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 103,358,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,030,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,368,443 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,171,576 shares during the same period.