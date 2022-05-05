Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell -45.29% so far this year. What now?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.44 at the close of the session, up 13.49%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Sema4 Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that, effective as of May 2, 2022, the compensation committee of Sema4’s board of directors granted newly-hired employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,932,132 shares of Sema4’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) and 4,285,208 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with Sema4. The foregoing includes inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,551,136 shares of Class A common stock and 2,045,454 restricted stock units granted to Katherine Stueland as an inducement material to the employment of Ms. Stueland as the Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. The stock options and RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which was equal to the closing price of Sema4’s Class A common stock on the grant date. The stock options and RSUs granted to the newly-hired employees other than Ms. Stueland will vest with respect to 25% of the underlying shares on April 29, 2023, and will vest with respect to the remaining underlying shares in equal quarterly installments thereafter through April 29, 2026, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. The stock options and RSUs granted to Ms. Stueland will vest with respect to 25% of the underlying shares on April 29, 2023 and 25% of the underlying shares on April 29, 2024, and will vest with respect to the remaining underlying shares in equal quarterly installments thereafter through April 29, 2026, in each case subject to Ms. Stueland’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term. The stock options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions identical to those of Sema4’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement or restricted stock unit agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock is now -45.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMFR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.44 and lowest of $2.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.21, which means current price is +16.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 4636918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFR shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, SMFR shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

There are presently around $237 million, or 46.40% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 25,156,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 13,966,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.03 million in SMFR stocks shares; and SB MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $19.4 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 14,765,296 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,166,759 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 89,383,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,315,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,847,664 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,185,435 shares during the same period.