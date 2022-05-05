Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] moved up 0.27: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $77.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that A NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S WONDER OF THE SEAS ARRIVES FOR EUROPEAN DEBUT.

The Ultimate Summer Holiday Sets Sail from Barcelona, Spain, to the Mediterranean on 8th May .

The world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Barcelona, Spain, to kick off a summer full of memorable holidays in Europe. The fifth in the cruise line’s revolutionary Oasis Class line-up sets course for the Mediterranean on 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome beginning Sunday, 8th May. With a combination of brand-new thrills and signature favourites on board, Wonder is the getaway where holidaymakers of all ages can make memories as they sail to explore sought-after destinations such as Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. represents 254.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.60 billion with the latest information. RCL stock price has been found in the range of $74.08 to $78.1201.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 3766789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $89.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.59, while it was recorded at 78.44 for the last single week of trading, and 80.46 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $14,668 million, or 75.60% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,362,504, which is approximately 2.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 23,740,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.79 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 12,451,930 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 10,153,179 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 166,418,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,023,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,542,242 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,489,082 shares during the same period.