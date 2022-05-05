Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] loss -0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $7.06 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Rocket Lab Successfully Deploys 34 Satellites and Catches Rocket Booster Returning from Space with Helicopter.

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, has successfully launched its 26th Electron mission, deploying 34 satellites to orbit. Rocket Lab has now deployed a total of 146 satellites to orbit with the Electron launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. represents 451.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.34 billion with the latest information. RKLB stock price has been found in the range of $6.585 to $7.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 4364922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for RKLB stock

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $2,461 million, or 55.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 115,004,795, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 81,450,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.12 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER VIII & CO. LTD., currently with $579.12 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 195,214,294 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 35,868,797 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 114,985,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,068,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,492,848 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 25,449,184 shares during the same period.