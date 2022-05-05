Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is -25.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.71 during the day while it closed the day at $9.65. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Rocket Companies Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Date.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket Companies” or the “Company”), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Truebill – today announced the Company will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings on May 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30pm ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com, or by navigating to Rocket Companies’ 1Q Earnings Call Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock has also gained 11.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKT stock has declined by -14.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.20% and lost -25.80% year-on date.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $19.26 billion, with 115.37 million shares outstanding and 111.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 4791030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $17.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.53.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.25. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $684 million, or 61.50% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,298,814, which is approximately 9.984% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,312,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.42 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.17 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -1.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 10,247,414 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 9,233,182 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 54,196,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,677,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,648,786 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,885,925 shares during the same period.