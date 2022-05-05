Rio Tinto Group [RIO] is 8.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $71.81 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.11, while the highest price level was $72.01. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: “We made notable progress during the quarter with the commencement of underground mining at Oyu Tolgoi following a comprehensive agreement reached with the Government of Mongolia, completed the acquisition of the Rincon lithium project in Argentina, and signed a framework agreement at the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea. These projects are all aligned with our strategy of growing in materials essential to a decarbonising world.

“Production in the first quarter was challenging as expected, re-emphasising a need to lift our operational performance. We launched seven more deployments of the Rio Tinto Safe Production System, building on the achievements from the previous rollouts. As we ramp up Gudai-Darri, our iron ore business will have greater production capacity and be better placed to produce additional tonnes of Pilbara Blend in the second half.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.14 percent and weekly performance of -0.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 3926890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $81.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 45.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.16, while it was recorded at 71.30 for the last single week of trading, and 72.60 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,109 million, or 9.80% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,552,659, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.47 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $578.98 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 8.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,481,195 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 7,199,564 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 88,340,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,021,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,250 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,787,343 shares during the same period.