Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $40

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.11 during the day while it closed the day at $19.02. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Leading Healthcare Organizations Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Exceptional Patient and Caregiver Experiences.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that hundreds of healthcare organizations worldwide, including Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota and Providence Health, selected its XM solutions in the first quarter of 2022 to create exceptional experiences across the healthcare lifecycle.

“Patients have more choices than ever before, in everything from their doctors to where they go for care and on what platform,” said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy. “To earn customer loyalty – and, more importantly, infuse the care journey with empathy and ease – leading healthcare organizations are embracing a holistic approach to building experiences to remember. We’re honored to see them choose Qualtrics XM solutions to do just that.”.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock has also gained 0.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XM stock has declined by -34.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.74% and lost -46.27% year-on date.

The market cap for XM stock reached $11.57 billion, with 556.13 million shares outstanding and 142.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 3913824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $36.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -34.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 18.67 for the last single week of trading, and 35.35 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,204 million, or 83.20% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 23,738,497, which is approximately 4.409% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,175,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.91 million in XM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $135.79 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 135.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 51,522,890 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,462,273 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 61,660,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,645,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,485,562 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,302,256 shares during the same period.