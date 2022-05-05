PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $30

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $31.78 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.60, while the highest price level was $31.94. The company report on April 28, 2022 that PBF Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

First quarter income from operations of $91.0 million (excluding special items, first quarter income from operations of $141.3 million).

Reduced consolidated debt by approximately $55 million in 2022 and approximately $390 million in 15 months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 145.03 percent and weekly performance of 16.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 117.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 79.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 4624761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $27.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $21, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 30.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,744 million, or 77.80% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,041,582, which is approximately 0.809% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,188,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.69 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $300.82 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -9.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 11,771,769 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,187,736 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 72,144,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,104,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,594,626 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,638 shares during the same period.