PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Is Currently 0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.61 during the day while it closed the day at $14.51. The company report on June 2, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79622.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock has also loss -1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAGS stock has declined by -27.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.65% and lost -44.66% year-on date.

The market cap for PAGS stock reached $4.95 billion, with 341.26 million shares outstanding and 179.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 6475278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $29.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -32.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 32.59 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.52 and a Gross Margin at +14.21. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 38.66%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,733 million, or 59.10% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 38,275,886, which is approximately 34.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,625,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.63 million in PAGS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $211.42 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 77.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 43,137,191 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 42,401,855 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 104,354,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,893,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,851,216 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 26,018,992 shares during the same period.