Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is 30.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nielsen's Gracenote Helps Samsung Optimize Podcast User Experiences.

By integrating the Gracenote Audio On Demand solution, Samsung can better connect users to resonant podcast content and drive engagement .

Gracenote, the leading provider of entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings, will provide the Gracenote Audio On Demand data solution to Samsung Electronics, the leading global consumer electronics device maker, under a new agreement. Gracenote Audio On Demand will power the Samsung Podcasts offering available through the Samsung Free app on its mobile devices and tablets. This integration enables Samsung to deliver highly personalized podcast experiences to better entertain, inform and engage users.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock is now 30.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $26.85 and lowest of $26.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.42, which means current price is +67.04% above from all time high which was touched on 04/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.13M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 6050251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.68, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $10,282 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,593,436, which is approximately -1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 37,541,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in NLSN stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $924.35 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 38,515,928 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 33,079,766 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 312,770,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,366,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,868,434 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,453,024 shares during the same period.