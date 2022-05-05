Needham lifts Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] slipped around -6.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $37.01 at the close of the session, down -14.94%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Revolve Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We’ve had an exceptional start to the year, highlighted by 58% net sales growth year-over-year in the first quarter, record quarterly growth in active customers, and record levels of net income and operating cash flow for any first quarter,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “These impressive results and our consistent delivery of profitable growth reflect outstanding performance across the REVOLVE and FWRD segments, underscoring our team’s ability to execute and navigate through what continues to be a very challenging macro environment.”.

Revolve Group Inc. stock is now -33.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVLV Stock saw the intraday high of $38.60 and lowest of $32.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.60, which means current price is +12.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 5679228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $67.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $56, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 48.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has RVLV stock performed recently?

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.68. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -35.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.53, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 60.38 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 20.36%.

Insider trade positions for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $1,778 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,922,380, which is approximately 3.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,825,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.43 million in RVLV stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $162.94 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 14.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 7,538,567 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 4,953,663 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,382,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,874,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,757 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,836,420 shares during the same period.