Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 13.68M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] traded at a high on 05/04/22, posting a 3.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.64. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Guardforce AI Surpasses 4,800 Robot Deployments Worldwide.

Expects robot deployments to exceed 10,000 by year-end.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today the deployment of more than 4,800 robots across 9 locations worldwide, including Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, USA, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4019258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at 10.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.64%.

The market cap for GFAI stock reached $13.68 million, with 21.20 million shares outstanding and 5.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.71M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 4019258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

How has GFAI stock performed recently?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -59.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.08% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9166, while it was recorded at 0.6555 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

Insider trade positions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.33% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately -44.086% of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 7,119 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,564,153 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 938,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,119 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 568,150 shares during the same period.