Market cap of Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] reaches 1.10B – now what?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Bright Health Group to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2022.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG), the first technology-enabled, Fully Aligned system of care built for healthcare’s consumer retail market, today announced it will report First Quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To participate via telephone, please pre-register at this link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including dial-in number, conference number, and personal code that can be used to access the call.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHG stock has declined by -42.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.24% and lost -51.16% year-on date.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $1.10 billion, with 632.09 million shares outstanding and 598.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 3980882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $9 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BHG shares from 5 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.23.

BHG stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1364, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4840 for the last 200 days.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $977 million, or 79.30% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.09 million in BHG stocks shares; and DEER IX & CO. LTD., currently with $112.49 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 192,027,516 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 41,169,242 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 328,571,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,768,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,204,359 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,081,799 shares during the same period.