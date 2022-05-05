Market cap of Black Knight Inc. [BKI] reaches 11.39B – now what?

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] closed the trading session at $72.84 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.22, while the highest price level was $79.78. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Optimal Blue Enhances the Loansifter PPE With Quick Quote Capability, Making Real-Time Rates More Accessible to Consumers.

Brokers Are Able to Digitally Quote Live Pricing at Consumers’ Immediate Point of Need.

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, has added Quick Quote to its Loansifter PPE, enabling brokers to make accurate pricing more accessible to consumers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.12 percent and weekly performance of 12.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, BKI reached to a volume of 10314285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $82.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BKI stock trade performance evaluation

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.56. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 22.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.85, while it was recorded at 66.46 for the last single week of trading, and 71.33 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 12.80%.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,059 million, or 93.70% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,287,830, which is approximately 13.431% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,796,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.86 million in BKI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $806.41 million in BKI stock with ownership of nearly 12.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 11,644,601 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 14,375,999 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 116,348,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,368,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,551,693 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,928 shares during the same period.