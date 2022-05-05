Market cap of Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] reaches 17.06B – now what?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.62%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that AKAMAI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First quarter revenue of $904 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*.

Security and Compute revenue represented the majority of total revenue in the first quarter and grew 25% year-over-year and 27% when adjusted for foreign exchange*.

Over the last 12 months, AKAM stock dropped by -5.29%. The one-year Akamai Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.15. The average equity rating for AKAM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.06 billion, with 161.76 million shares outstanding and 158.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, AKAM stock reached a trading volume of 8762316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $135.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AKAM stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKAM shares from 133 to 127.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AKAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, AKAM shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.63, while it was recorded at 111.40 for the last single week of trading, and 112.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akamai Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.32 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AKAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 9.99%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,706 million, or 95.20% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,625,754, which is approximately 0.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,373,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $839.38 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 11,231,409 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 10,267,257 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 125,302,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,801,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,009,845 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,444,034 shares during the same period.