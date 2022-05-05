Market Analysts see Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] jumped around 0.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.98 at the close of the session, up 7.75%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Date.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-purity refined products, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 9:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock is now 142.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTNR Stock saw the intraday high of $11.04 and lowest of $10.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.32, which means current price is +232.72% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 4114859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 82.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.27. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 673.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $221 million, or 34.60% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,504,902, which is approximately 143.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.66 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.85 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 17.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 10,360,351 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,596,502 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,693,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,650,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,132,825 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,060,648 shares during the same period.