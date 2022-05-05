International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Is Currently 3.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 3.68% or 4.88 points to close at $137.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5918949 shares.

It opened the trading session at $132.87, the shares rose to $137.87 and dropped to $132.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded 14.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 5918949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $144.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $136 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IBM stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 151 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.35.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.06, while it was recorded at 134.18 for the last single week of trading, and 132.06 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $66,356 million, or 57.10% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,553,655, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,452,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.67 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.03 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,200 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,643,878 shares. Additionally, 981 investors decreased positions by around 27,435,002 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 448,644,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,723,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,801,016 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 3,348,689 shares during the same period.