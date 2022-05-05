Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] Is Currently -6.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] closed the trading session at $25.85 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.75, while the highest price level was $26.09. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Herbalife Nutrition Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Full Year 2022 Guidance.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005984/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.84 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, HLF reached to a volume of 4225346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HLF stock trade performance evaluation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.53, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading, and 41.17 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,799 million, or 93.40% of HLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,063,464, which is approximately -2.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 9,112,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.24 million in HLF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $231.44 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly -4.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 10,668,229 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 11,436,459 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 79,427,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,531,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,440,933 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,841,921 shares during the same period.