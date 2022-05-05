Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $41.06 per share: What’s Next?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] gained 5.96% or 2.31 points to close at $41.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3504177 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Harley-Davidson Delivers First Quarter Financial Results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) today reported first quarter results.

“As we enter the second year of our five-year Hardwire strategic plan, we are pleased to see strong consumer demand for Harley-Davidson products across all regions. Our teams continue to work through the impact of the ongoing global supply chain disruption, and despite the challenging macro environment, we are optimistic for improvements in the second half of the year.”.

It opened the trading session at $38.58, the shares rose to $41.17 and dropped to $38.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOG points out that the company has recorded 6.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, HOG reached to a volume of 3504177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $38, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HOG stock

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.05. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.78, while it was recorded at 37.99 for the last single week of trading, and 38.27 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.73. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $5,373 million, or 95.90% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,043,248, which is approximately 1.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,533,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.66 million in HOG stocks shares; and H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $476.62 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 9.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 13,319,120 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 12,382,922 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 112,948,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,650,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,041,891 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,985,314 shares during the same period.