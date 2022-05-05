Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] moved up 2.36: Why It’s Important

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.59 during the day while it closed the day at $22.57. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Appearances at Investor Conferences in May.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today that executive management team members are scheduled to present at upcoming conferences during May 2022.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock has also gained 7.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPK stock has inclined by 19.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.96% and gained 15.74% year-on date.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $6.99 billion, with 308.80 million shares outstanding and 304.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 4023818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.47, while it was recorded at 22.03 for the last single week of trading, and 19.82 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 27.51%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,549 million, or 97.80% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,638,332, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,029,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.7 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $324.76 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 22.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 28,712,625 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 24,575,170 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 243,703,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,991,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,419,347 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,196,047 shares during the same period.