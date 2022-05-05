Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain 24.39% so far this year. What now?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] closed the trading session at $13.67 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.23, while the highest price level was $13.715. The company report on March 31, 2022 that GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES 2021 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT.

– Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its Integrated Annual Report 2021 (IAR) and a number of associated reports on its website.

These are the statutory Annual Financial Report 2021 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2021 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2021 Climate Change Report. The Form 20-F Report was also filed with the US Securities Exchange Commission today. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders over the next few days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.39 percent and weekly performance of 2.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 4182250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 86.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GFI stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.93, while it was recorded at 13.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.48. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.81.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 25.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.55. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $4,477,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 18,976,275 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 39,374,149 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 161,077,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,427,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,666,969 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,811,705 shares during the same period.