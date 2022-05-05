For TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] jumped around 0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.40 at the close of the session, up 18.92%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH EPS OF $0.06, NET INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $20.5 MILLION.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) today announced first quarter 2022 results.

First quarter 2022 revenue of $130 million was up 68% year on year and up 15% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income before discontinued operations was $7.7 million, including the benefit of $1.1 million of mark-to-market gains from TETRA’s equity ownership in CSI Compressco LP and including $564,000 of non-recurring credits, net of charges. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $703,000 in the fourth quarter, including $891,000 of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share from continuing operations was $0.06 in the first quarter compared to a net loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of $0.01.

TETRA Technologies Inc. stock is now 54.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.59 and lowest of $3.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.49, which means current price is +62.96% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 4691135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TTI stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has TTI stock performed recently?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.25. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +15.41. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.19.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $261 million, or 61.00% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,698,246, which is approximately 21.529% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,567,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.0 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.99 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 9,371,614 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,970,911 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 51,230,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,573,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,566 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,992 shares during the same period.