For Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] closed the trading session at $94.98 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.1117, while the highest price level was $96.50. The company report on May 4, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported 2022 first quarter financial and operating results. Highlights include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.69 percent and weekly performance of 13.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, CHK reached to a volume of 4869387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $117.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CHK stock trade performance evaluation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.07. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.73, while it was recorded at 86.56 for the last single week of trading, and 67.83 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 111.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 57.48.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to -3.10%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,826 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 13,017,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 12,001,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in CHK stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.02 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -2.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 12,677,604 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 9,422,645 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 111,389,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,489,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,824,993 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,402,532 shares during the same period.