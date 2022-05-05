Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Stock trading around $10.68 per share: What’s Next?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] gained 19.60% or 1.75 points to close at $10.68 with a heavy trading volume of 17661213 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Enovix Announces Initial Smartwatch Battery Order from Leading Global Consumer Electronics Company.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Enovix Corporation.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced that it has cleared a key technology validation milestone and has subsequently received an initial order for its high energy density smartwatch battery from one of the top consumer electronics companies in the world. This order marks the start of the next stage of the customer’s product development process.

It opened the trading session at $9.19, the shares rose to $12.19 and dropped to $9.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENVX points out that the company has recorded -60.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 17661213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for ENVX stock

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.72. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -27.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

There are presently around $741 million, or 52.50% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,472,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.38 million in ENVX stocks shares; and YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $82.33 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 13,157,389 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,448,581 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 63,357,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,963,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,446,428 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,882,684 shares during the same period.