DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Stock trading around $88.51 per share: What’s Next?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a high on 05/04/22, posting a 5.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $88.51. The company report on May 3, 2022 that DocuSign hires new President of Worldwide Field Operations to drive next phase of growth.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Former SAP leader Steve Shute brings 25+ years of experience leading large global GTM, sales and customer success organizations to help DocuSign scale.

As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the appointment of Steve Shute as its new President of Worldwide Field Operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4221395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 8.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $18.65 billion, with 198.71 million shares outstanding and 197.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 4221395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $122.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $140 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 350 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 41.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.68, while it was recorded at 84.93 for the last single week of trading, and 193.13 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $12,041 million, or 72.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,391,194, which is approximately 1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,588,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.71 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $885.99 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

581 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 23,067,252 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 33,846,758 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 86,533,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,447,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,247,130 shares, while 194 institutional investors sold positions of 11,131,693 shares during the same period.