DISH Network Corporation [DISH] moved up 4.63: Why It’s Important

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] closed the trading session at $29.39 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.71, while the highest price level was $29.60. The company report on May 3, 2022 that DISH announces conference call for first quarter 2022 financial results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, May 6, 2022, to discuss its first quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the “DISH Network Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call.”.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160Conference ID: 4410103.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.40 percent and weekly performance of -3.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, DISH reached to a volume of 3767760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $42 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while Truist kept a Hold rating on DISH stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DISH shares from 52 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DISH stock trade performance evaluation

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.01, while it was recorded at 28.85 for the last single week of trading, and 36.28 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,006 million, or 86.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,268,088, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,725,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $750.73 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $495.4 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 5.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 14,925,341 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 14,604,584 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 219,889,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,419,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,166,983 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,670,497 shares during the same period.