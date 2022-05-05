DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] moved up 5.51: Why It’s Important

DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ: DBVT] traded at a high on 05/04/22, posting a 5.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.34. The company report on May 4, 2022 that DBV Technologies Completes ADSs Sale of an amount of $15.3 million on Nasdaq through its At-The-Market program (ATM).

Montrouge, France, May 5, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12155711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DBV Technologies S.A. stands at 6.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.85%.

The market cap for DBVT stock reached $151.14 million, with 109.87 million shares outstanding and 100.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.82K shares, DBVT reached a trading volume of 12155711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBVT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for DBV Technologies S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for DBV Technologies S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DBV Technologies S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has DBVT stock performed recently?

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, DBVT shares dropped by -20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4463, while it was recorded at 1.3130 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0215 for the last 200 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DBVT is now -62.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.83. Additionally, DBVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] managed to generate an average of -$899,457 per employee.DBV Technologies S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBV Technologies S.A. go to 21.22%.

Insider trade positions for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]

There are presently around $27 million, or 19.40% of DBVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBVT stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 14,614,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,134,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in DBVT stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.62 million in DBVT stock with ownership of nearly 0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DBV Technologies S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ:DBVT] by around 1,305,516 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 16,399,868 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,545,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,250,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBVT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,954 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 10,289,477 shares during the same period.