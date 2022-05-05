Credit Suisse lifts eHealth Inc. [EHTH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] surged by $2.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.48 during the day while it closed the day at $10.35. The company report on May 4, 2022 that eHealth, Inc. to Present at 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its management will present at the 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. E.T. Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth’s presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this event will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About eHealth, Inc.eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

eHealth Inc. stock has also gained 24.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EHTH stock has declined by -49.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.35% and lost -59.41% year-on date.

The market cap for EHTH stock reached $299.84 million, with 27.06 million shares outstanding and 24.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.71K shares, EHTH reached a trading volume of 8301568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eHealth Inc. [EHTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHTH shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for eHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $37 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for eHealth Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eHealth Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

EHTH stock trade performance evaluation

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.55. With this latest performance, EHTH shares dropped by -17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eHealth Inc. [EHTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.83 and a Gross Margin at +96.12. eHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.34.

eHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $207 million, or 93.40% of EHTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,954,778, which is approximately 1.932% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 2,048,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.98 million in EHTH stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $16.87 million in EHTH stock with ownership of nearly -5.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH] by around 3,757,472 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,649,396 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,510,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,917,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHTH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,215,681 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,531,926 shares during the same period.