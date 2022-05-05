CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] is -40.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] price surged by 2.35 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on May 2, 2022 that CommScope Announces Next-Generation XGS-PON Solution Suite for Growing FTTP Deployments.

Cloud-to-edge hardware, software, and services suite will provide flexibility and scale to accelerate global fiber deployments—enabling tomorrow’s intelligent, high-speed services.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today a new cloud-to-edge suite of next-generation XGS-PON solutions built to facilitate the rapid global growth in FTTP deployments.

A sum of 6805966 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.60M shares. CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares reached a high of $6.54 and dropped to a low of $6.12 until finishing in the latest session at $6.54.

The one-year COMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.59. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $18 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

COMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 26.60%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,205 million, or 93.20% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,212,197, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19,473,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.43 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $114.71 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 7.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 37,009,588 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 36,956,598 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 114,598,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,564,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,044,075 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 7,990,106 shares during the same period.