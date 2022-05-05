Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] Revenue clocked in at $832.10 million, down -76.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] loss -12.50% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Cazoo Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Record revenues up 159% YoY to £295m in Q1 with Retail units sold up 53% quarter on quarter.

Record revenues of £295m up 159% YoY driven by continued strong retail sales growth.

Cazoo Group Ltd represents 793.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.16 billion with the latest information. CZOO stock price has been found in the range of $1.39 to $1.6272.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 6070172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.60 to $3.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for CZOO stock

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.65. With this latest performance, CZOO shares dropped by -49.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.85 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7036, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3275 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +3.74.

Cazoo Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]

There are presently around $321 million, or 27.90% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 34,426,357, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.84% of the total institutional ownership; WILLOUGHBY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 22,094,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.35 million in CZOO stocks shares; and MARCHO PARTNERS LLP, currently with $33.23 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 383.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cazoo Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 77,502,631 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 9,408,553 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 114,005,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,916,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,006,593 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,980,626 shares during the same period.