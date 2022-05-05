Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Revenue clocked in at $9.57 billion, down -29.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on May 4, 2022 that CAESARS FOUNDATION DONATES MORE THAN $3.3 MILLION TO NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE U.S..

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Boys & Girls Club, Clean the World and Meals on Wheels Among National Donation Recipients .

Caesars Entertainment has shared details on a $3.3 million donation to dozens of national and local non-profit organizations through the company’s corporate giving platform, the Caesars Foundation. This year’s recipients include a first-ever partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America and a donation to Meals on Wheels for the 20th consecutive year. The Caesars Foundation also gave to long time partners Clean the World Foundation, International Center for Responsible Gaming, National Park Trust and others. The gifts focus on organizations that fall into Caesars Entertainment’s core values including non-profits focusing on responsible gaming, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.

A sum of 7887087 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $69.455 and dropped to a low of $61.49 until finishing in the latest session at $66.39.

The one-year CZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.58. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $113.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.51, while it was recorded at 67.21 for the last single week of trading, and 90.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,745 million, or 95.60% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,347, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,815,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.17 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 16,705,936 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 15,225,700 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 171,242,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,174,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,766,428 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,248,705 shares during the same period.