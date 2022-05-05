Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Is Currently -12.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] closed the trading session at $34.65 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.29, while the highest price level was $35.47. The company report on May 4, 2022 that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN UPDATED FISCAL 2022 OUTLOOK.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 30, 2022 and provided a financial update for fiscal 2022.

“Brinker’s strong brands and industry-leading value proposition helped deliver another solid quarter, all while continuing to navigate some of the most challenging commodity and labor cycles many of us have ever seen,” said Wyman Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Despite these near-term obstacles, we are well positioned to increase our investment in both Chili’s and Maggiano’s, significantly expanding our restaurant development while leaning further into technology to improve our performance and guest experience.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.30 percent and weekly performance of -9.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, EAT reached to a volume of 4000254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $48.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EAT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EAT shares from 55 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EAT stock trade performance evaluation

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.14, while it was recorded at 37.62 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46 and a Gross Margin at +10.58. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 18.60%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,677 million, or 99.40% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,098,741, which is approximately -17.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,280,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.38 million in EAT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $167.26 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 43.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 5,569,336 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 7,368,214 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 29,563,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,501,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,909 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,909,742 shares during the same period.