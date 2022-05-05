BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $7

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.52%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that BGC Partners Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BGC Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for May 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

Over the last 12 months, BGCP stock dropped by -30.16%. The one-year BGC Partners Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.25. The average equity rating for BGCP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.45 billion, with 370.38 million shares outstanding and 292.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, BGCP stock reached a trading volume of 4632060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BGCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BGC Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.33 and a Gross Margin at +91.52. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

BGCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 14.73%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $718 million, or 64.20% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,795,094, which is approximately -3.877% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,498,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.95 million in BGCP stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $55.23 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly -3.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 21,558,456 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 29,318,144 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 152,641,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,518,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,961,698 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,882,622 shares during the same period.