Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell -22.07% so far this year. What now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $1.14. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Alessandro Bogliolo and Juan Rajlin Join Bath & Body Works Board of Directors.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

These additions have international backgrounds and extensive global experience.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Alessandro Bogliolo and Juan Rajlin joined the company’s Board of Directors. Alessandro Bogliolo has more than 30 years of experience in retail and luxury brands and most recently served as chief executive officer at Tiffany & Co. Juan Rajlin is the vice president and treasurer of Alphabet Inc. and joins the Bath & Body Works Board with a rich background in finance, data analytics and consumer trends.

A sum of 6243086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.38M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $54.45 and dropped to a low of $50.63 until finishing in the latest session at $54.39.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.85.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $94 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $81, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 86 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.46, while it was recorded at 53.84 for the last single week of trading, and 61.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 17.36%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,297 million, or 98.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,496,965, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,300,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $951.11 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -4.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 18,663,681 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 29,207,113 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 183,058,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,929,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,368,444 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,766,464 shares during the same period.