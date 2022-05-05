Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Is Currently 3.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.38%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Apollo Provides $750 Million of Senior Secured Private Placement Notes for Mumbai International Airport Ltd..

Bespoke, Scaled Credit Solution for the Operator of India’s Second-Largest Airport.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed credit funds have purchased $750 million of senior secured private placement notes from the Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), an Adani Portfolio entity that owns and operates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, the second largest airport in India.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock dropped by -5.26%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.87. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.85 billion, with 282.26 million shares outstanding and 180.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 4223629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $77.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on APO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APO shares from 61 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 70.22.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.64, while it was recorded at 51.88 for the last single week of trading, and 65.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.67 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.54%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,723 million, or 32.70% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 62,710,995, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 22.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,739,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 3.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 48,146,411 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 59,944,758 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 273,170,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,261,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,139,255 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 18,027,951 shares during the same period.